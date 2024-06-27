Letters to the Editor: The false promise of carbon capture as a climate solution

Officials with the Palmdale Water District and the company Capture6 attend a June 20 groundbreaking ceremony for a new wastewater treatment facility that will also remove carbon dioxide from the air.

To the editor: It is highly concerning to see the slew of unproven carbon capture schemes popping up across California, and the enthusiasm with which our elected officials are accepting these projects.

Food and Water Watch analysis has shown that carbon capture is a prohibitively expensive process that is not a viable climate solution. It does serve, however, to extend the life of the fossil fuel industry.

Further, these projects pose real harm to those living near the proposed sites, including the risk of leaks, accidents and explosions, and the release of toxic substances into the surrounding environment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other elected officials should reject carbon capture and other false climate solutions. The only way that we can sustainably reach our ambitious climate goals is to stop drilling and fracking for fossil fuels, which is what is creating the need for these “solutions” in the first place.

Chirag Bhakta, San Francisco

The writer is California director of Food and Water Watch.