Letters to the Editor: I don’t want to vote for Biden or Trump, but one is clearly worse

To the editor: I guess, to quote columnist Jonah Goldberg, I am a double-hater because I “really don’t want to vote for Biden or Trump.” (“Presidential debates generally don’t matter. This Biden-Trump face-off could be different,” June 25)

Huh? Mr. Goldberg, I really don’t want to vote for President Biden or former President Trump because they are both too old and neither is competent to be president.

I think (rather hope) that our country would have a better chance of surviving — that’s all, just surviving — four more years with Biden than with Trump. If Biden wins, hopefully he will surround himself with competent advisors who have our country’s best interests at heart. Hopefully he will listen to them.

Trump is an unabashed liar who doesn’t care about our country or anyone except himself. You can’t believe anything he says. He won’t listen to anyone who disagrees with him. He is a truly despicable person, yet so many in the Republican Party continue to support him. Will someone please explain why?

Jay James, Pico Rivera

To the editor: Once again the acuity of your paper’s journalistic integrity is in debate. (“Nonstop attacks about Trump, Biden’s mental acuity loom over the first presidential debate,” June 21)

There is no comparison between Biden’s grasp of reality, compassion, or competence and the absurd, Hitler rhetoric-spewing, electrocuted sharks-mentioning behavior of his felonious opponent.

Any questioning of Biden’s sharpness comes directly from those who are so desperate they will doctor videos, exaggerate missteps and outright lie. Stop giving them oxygen to further their disingenuous claims.

The past three years of unprecedented success under Biden should prevent any ethical news organization from trying to “both sides” this issue.

Shelley Rivlin, Encino

To the editor: Can we possibly agree that endless debate over the presidential candidates’ mental acuity is folly?

If Biden was comatose, I would pick him over the most uniquely unqualified candidate in history. Expect rational, U.S.-loving citizens to do the same.

This is the worst-case scenario of a Biden victory: He has a stroke and entrusts competent, ethical non-sociopaths to take care of proposing policy, while Republicans in Congress block each and every bill. Not much gets done, but federal agencies won’t be effectively dismantled.

The scenario is a little different for a Trump victory: All of his cronies fill every crack in Washington, cementing his seat on the throne of absolute power and eliminating anyone in his way. This time he will dismantle all tenants of democracy, abolishing the last threads of separation of church and state.

This is not conjecture, but what he has openly embraced. Oh yeah, low-flow toilets will be outlawed.

Greg Hilfman, Topanga