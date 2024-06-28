Letters to the Editor: We admire you, Joe Biden, but your service to this country has come to an end

President Biden takes the stage for his debate with former President Trump on June 27.

To the editor: I am a 75-year-old lifelong Democrat. I have voted for the Democratic nominee every time I have voted for president. I have been a strong supporter of President Biden for a long time. I believe he has done a good job.

However, I think his debate performance showed that he is past his prime. I think that for the benefit of the country, he should step down as a candidate for the presidency.

Our country has too much to lose if former President Trump is elected. I truly believe that our democracy will be at risk if that lying, narcissistic, wannabe dictator is elected. More than fearing Trump, I fear the people he will pick to enact his agenda.

Mike Reardon, Fallbrook

To the editor: Biden is an outstanding president. He has overseen an outstanding economy and taken a great international posture with our allies. His domestic programs are unmatched.

I hope he has the opportunity to examine the tape from the first debate and draw the conclusion that his time of service to this country is at an end.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) needs to step up and replace Biden as the Democratic nominee. He is young and smart, has nimble political feet and will carry on the great work that Biden has started.

Self-sacrifice is the hallmark of a great patriot, and Biden is a great patriot.

Glenn Shockley, Winnetka

To the editor: Mr. President, I always admired your integrity, honesty and immense contribution to the welfare of this country. I am 83 years old, and my mental acuity is as sharp as always, but I am well aware of my slow physical decline.

As a father and grandfather, I am scared by the possibility of a felon and a serial liar becoming the next president of this great nation.

I urge you to view your debate performance and make up your own mind whether to pass the baton to one of the many qualified Democrats that this country has to offer. Don’t follow Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dianne Feinstein, who waited too long.

You will always be one of the best and honorable presidents this country ever had.

Adam Mekler, Pasadena