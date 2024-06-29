Letters to the Editor: What ‘doom spiral’? Metro ridership is increasing

A rider taps her card to gain entry to the train platform at the North Hollywood Metro station on May 29.

To the editor: Your editorial on Metro transit policing noted that there is a “doom spiral” Metro faces if it “can’t increase ridership.”

Ridership dipped at the start of the pandemic, but it has been increasing steadily for a couple years. Metro’s most recent figures show nearly 1 million daily riders in April and May; both months were COVID-era ridership records.

As The Times notes, there are security issues, which Metro has been addressing. But, at least for now, there is no ridership doom spiral in sight.

Joe Linton, Los Angeles

The writer is editor of Streetsblog L.A.