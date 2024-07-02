Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court’s ruling on the Trump immunity case changes America forever

To the editor: Since the kings and queens of England were not elected, the country’s citizens had little control over the actions of these leaders. Because of this, the Founders of the United States decided that a monarchy system of government did not allow citizens enough input into national decisions.

This has all changed now. The Supreme Court effectively gave the president king-like powers. As Nixon said in his interview with David Frost: “When the president does it … that means that it is not illegal.”

According to the Supreme Court, “official” acts aren’t subject to prosecution. But what are official acts, and who will judge what they are? With the Chevron decision and now this decision, the Supreme Court has crowned itself ruler of this nation, conferring on itself almost all power to override the legislature. The U.S. is now heading toward the end of democracy as we know it.

Harry Schwarz, Agoura Hills

..

To the editor: It has been postulated for many years that no enemy of the United States of America can conquer this country, that it can only be destroyed from within. That postulate is now in force as the Supreme Court of this country has destroyed America by giving Donald Trump immunity for his crimes against this nation. The excuse that they have provided in the exclusionary phrase “official acts” lies hollow because they did not list the acts that are “official” and left that to the discretion of a common criminal.

This decision should not come to Americans as a surprise. The Roberts court is rogue and has been since 2010. It is just harming this country at a faster rate now.

Glenn Shockley, Winnetka

..

To the editor: I am a young voter in my 20s, and I have never been more afraid for American democracy. The 2024 presidential election will be only the second I have participated in, and I am fearful that it could be my last. Any naïve optimism I once had about the intentions of our political establishment has crumbled in the face of a flagrantly corrupt Supreme Court and its Republican-appointed ideologues.

My generation has been forced to watch as our rights and protections are dismantled with prejudice. Now, it has become clear that our judiciary is committed not to the ideals of the Constitution, but to the constitution of their own ideals. I desperately hope that Americans of all generations see this unjust behavior for what it is: a mortal threat to democracy, both in the United States and abroad. If Donald Trump and the Republican Party are in power come next January, our Great Experiment will be a resounding failure.

Sam Dulys, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: How very thoughtful of the Supreme Court, on the eve of Independence Day, to give us back kings.

Kurt Weldon, Winnetka

..

To the editor: “The president enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the president does is official. The president is not above the law,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts. Is inciting a riot and plotting to overturn a legitimate election an official act by the president of the United States? Is it part of his responsibilities under the Constitution? In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “Because our Constitution does not shield a former president for criminal and treasonous acts, I dissent.”

The court, however, fails to recognize the treasonous and criminal acts perpetrated by Donald Trump, so the Washington, D.C., District court is ordered to define what is an official act. A case for treason, violation of the Espionage Act and seditious conspiracy can be made against Trump. In addition, the July 11 sentencing date for his 34 felony convictions in New York would be a good day for Judge Juan Merchan to give Trump four years in prison, before the Republican nomination convention this month.

Craig Simmons, Northridge