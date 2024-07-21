Letters to the Editor: After listening to his convention speech, is there a ‘new’ Trump?

Former President Trump and his family celebrate after accepting the nomination on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

To the editor: Trump declared in his nomination speech last night that he felt safe because “I had God on my side” when an assassin’s bullet nearly killed him at his rally in Pennsylvania.

He and all decent humans are relieved he avoided death and the political process can continue democratically.

And it seems Trump’s vigorous response to the attempt on his life, and the not-surprising sympathy that stemmed from the event has boosted him in the polls.

But was this really a gift from God?

Do Trump and his supporters not see that the swing in the polls only increased calls for Biden to step aside? Do they not see that if Biden does exit, the Democrats may nominate a more competitive candidate that wins the presidency? Do they not see that, in that event, Trump’s trials will continue and he could possibly end up in prison for years?

MAGA Republicans are basking in the glow of “divine providence.” It may not turn out the way they are expecting.

And if Trump loses, Democrats might say this is what God wanted all along.

Daniel Shafer, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Perhaps the biggest lie 45 told in his nomination acceptance speech last night was “I extend to you a hand of loyalty and friendship.” The unspoken subtext was “unless you are a person of color, a member of the LGBTQ community or an immigrant.” Anyone who believes otherwise can count themselves as one of P.T. Barnum’s infamous suckers.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

..

To the editor: “Trump’s Big Night” read your caption and what a night it was. I watched the convention while eating a big bowl of ice cream. The crowd was laughing, sometimes crying, while listening to all the amazing speakers this week including his sons and precious 17-year-old granddaughter, who spoke with so much love for her Grandpa. She was a star.

What a roaring crowd it was! What a show; so brilliant and love was the theme — love for America and love for Trump!

Trump entered through flashing lights and he spoke for 90 minutes. His bandaged ear showed, some in the crowd had their ears bandaged to show respect. Trump kissed the helmet of the uniform hung in honor of the man who was killed and he spoke about the money raised for this man’s family. There were cheers and then all the family appeared on the stage including the stunning Melania. And then the balloon drop, red, white and blue — and lastly bright gold balloons! What a night.

Elaine Vanoff, West Hollywood

..

To the editor: How much longer must we engage in the hypocrisy that Trump was spared death by an assassin’s bullet because, as Trump said, he had “God on [his] side?” Using that logic, Corey Comperatore, a true hero that took a bullet to shield his family, did not have God on his side. And must every speaker end his or her presentation with the jingoistic “God Bless America”? It only emboldens those who feel that by divine right America can do what it pleases on the international stage. I, for one, want no part of a deity that makes choices about which individuals to spare and blesses some nations but not others.

Raoul Hutchens, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The narrative from the Republican National Convention this week has been that Donald Trump had been transformed: There is a New Trump. A uniter. A humbled, more empathetic man given a second chance after his brush with an assassin’s bullet.

To me, this is reminiscent of what was said about Richard Nixon — the New Nixon — before and during his 1968 election campaign, carrying over to his reelection campaign in 1972. Sadly, we did not learn until the Watergate disclosures that there was no New Nixon. The new label was exposed for what it was: a charade. A lie. He was clearly the same old Tricky Dick Nixon.

Fortunately for America, the “New Trump” label has likewise been exposed for what it is: a charade and lie. Although Nixon’s charade was not fully exposed until years after his election, the New Trump has been exposed prior to the 2024 election, only a few days after his supposed epiphany and about 10 minutes into reading his acceptance speech on a teleprompter. The true Trump was revealed as the divisive, lying, vengeful, retribution-seeking authoritarian in waiting, and insurrectionist that he is.

David W. Steuber, Laguna Beach