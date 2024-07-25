Letters to the Editor: Don’t buy the corporate lie that CEQA hurts California’s Latinos

Environmental advocates say CEQA is partly responsible for pollution mitigation in warehouse projects. Above, truck traffic close to warehouses in Jurupa Valley, Calif.

To the editor: Contrary to Jennifer Hernandez’s and Soledad Ursua’s specious claims, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) provides environmental justice protections for Latinos. CEQA gives Californians tools to find out and speak up about polluting projects proposed in their neighborhoods. (“Despite noble intentions, California’s environmental law is hurting Latinos,” Opinion, June 19)

Polluting projects are disproportionately built in low-income communities of color, and these communities face higher rates of asthma, cancer and pollution-related health complications. CEQA is a powerful tool to compel builders to reduce air and water pollution, traffic and other public health threats.

For example, Fontana residents (69% Latino) used CEQA to reduce diesel pollution and heavy-truck traffic in their neighborhoods from a new warehouse project. Residents in Arvin (95% Latino) used CEQA to require analysis of the impacts of four oil wells proposed near homes.

It’s unsurprising that the claims by Hernandez and Ursua are backward. Hernandez’s corporate law firm has represented developers and industries that have been trying to eliminate environmental regulations for years.

Grecia Orozco, Delano, Calif.

The writer is a staff attorney at the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment.

To the editor: CEQA is hurting Latinos not only by hindering affordable housing, particularly infill redevelopment, but by preventing open space access for underserved communities.

A case in point is the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (DFW) 600-acre restoration plan for the Ballona Wetlands near Marina del Rey. “Anti-bulldozer” extremists, notably the Ballona Wetlands Land Trust and three other plaintiffs, sued the DFW, claiming all kinds of imaginary catastrophe if the severely degraded and buried wetlands were exhumed and restored according to the DFW’s expert plan.

The court found in plaintiffs’ favor on only two of 26 points raised — analytical points which the agency easily corrected and which have no material effect on the project. Nevertheless, the court ruling has already delayed restoration nearly three years and added taxpayer costs of probably $3 million.

Meanwhile, the largely Latino community in Del Rey to the east is denied sorely needed open space within walking distance. This directly translates to a public health impact, as numerous studies have shown health benefits from such access, particularly for children.

CEQA reform should therefore also address the adverse societal impacts of such frivolous self-enrichment lawsuits disguised as environmental protection.

David W. Kay, Playa Vista

The writer managed the San Dieguito Wetlands restoration for Southern California Edison from 2007 to 2012.