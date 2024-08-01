Letters to the Editor: A local news success story in North Carolina -- the future of journalism?

Empty news racks where Spanish-language newspapers were sold are seen in Santa Ana on June 26.

To the editor: One thing is clear from the story about the Bay Area community of Richmond, Calif., a city of more than 100,000 residents, having only one news source funded by a local industry giant: This cannot be the future of reliable local news. (“This California city lost its daily newspapers. It faces a crisis over what comes next,” July 24)

If the purpose of local media is not just to be an outlet of various happenings, but also to be a source of independent analysis, we need community coverage that is financed on its own.

In western North Carolina, where I am originally from, a community-focused news source called The Paper has popped up to fill the otherwise corporate-funded news gaps. All stories are local, and it has a dedicated staff to analyze local institutions and hold them accountable to the public.

Advertisement

The newspaper is a nonprofit and funded by grants and a journalism foundation — in addition to advertising. There is sustainability and independence.

“Follow the money” is an apt phrase that applies to so many things, including our information.

Aaron Kohrs, Alexandria, Va.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The shrinking impact of print news is probably inevitable, but there was a tone-deaf aspect to your articles on the declining news industry that was hard to ignore.

Since Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, your front page has featured several articles portraying her as an underdog who will have difficulties overcoming all her weaknesses and flaws.

Of course I don’t expect all your coverage to fawn over how she has charged up the electorate or her remarkable ascent in polling, but more balance with the negative would be appropriate.

Advertisement

Instead I’m seeing the lopsided reporting I saw in the New York Times, which led me to cancel that subscription. I certainly hope I won’t have to do that with you guys.

Nick Duretta, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Thank you for writing about the precipitous decline in newspaper circulation.

While I still get your newspaper, I do intend to cancel my subscription at some point soon. My reason for canceling is the decline in coverage of news from a politically centrist point of view, as opposed to the all-too- common leftist point of view that your staff offers.

Will it take your complete demise before you learn that you are no longer serving a wide enough audience?

Mark Forbes, Glendale