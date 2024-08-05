Letters to the Editor: Don’t stop talking about Project 2025, even if the GOP wants us to ignore it

Paul Dans, then the director of Project 2025, speaks before former President Trump at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Nashville on Feb. 22.

To the editor: A letter writer hopes the media and others minimize attention on Project 2025. That is absolutely the wrong approach. (“‘Literally insane’: Project 2025’s plan to end NOAA,” letters, Aug. 2)

To paraphrase Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Project 2025 was already the GOP governing agenda before anyone wrote it down and gave it a name.

In 2020, the Republican Party said it had no platform. It would tell us what the platform was once it got control. Now that the platform has been made public, the proponents of it see that was a mistake and want it to go away.

Former President Trump now claims to reject it. The Heritage Foundation has publicly fired the director of Project 2025. But that doesn’t mean the GOP’s plans have changed. The party’s only regret is that it made its plans public.

Let’s hammer that mistake home by continuing to talk about Project 2025 — because if we stop talking about it, if we let voters forget about it, it will be our future.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey