Letters to the Editor: Chevron is leaving California. Too bad it isn’t leaving the planet

A Chevron gas station in Los Angeles in 2023. The company is moving its headquarters out of California.

To the editor: Chevron is moving its headquarters from San Ramon to Texas. The Times describes this as a blow to the state’s oil industry. If only it were a blow to the oil industry in general.

The state of California has taken steps to address climate change, including suing the major oil companies for decades of deception about fossil fuels and foisting the costs of climate disruption onto the public. Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chief executive, decries California’s lawsuit; he says that planet warming is a global issue and piecemeal legal actions aren’t helpful.

As if he is looking for helpful solutions.

Chevron and its cohorts have used every tactic in the books to slow the effort to replace fossil fuels with clean energy. They have been phenomenally successful and enjoy unprecedented corporate profits. That this success comes at the expense of humanity and the other species that share our Earth does not seem to matter, either to them or to our government leaders.

It continually amazes me that, while we put people in jail for robbing a bank, it remains perfectly legal to ravage a planet.

Grace Bertalot, Anaheim

To the editor: Adios to well-paying jobs and the accompanying tax revenue. Those of us who can’t leave California will now have to pay higher taxes to sustain our bloated government. Wonderful!

Now tell us that our governor and Legislature are out to improve our lives. How many businesses have to leave the state or just shut down before we wake up and vote these people out of Sacramento?

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge