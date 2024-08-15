Letters to the Editor: ‘Soulless’ gray flooring is a deal breaker? It’s L.A. renters who are soulless

To the editor: The tone-deaf complaints of the prospective tenants bemoaning their dull, albeit functional, new gray flooring perfectly encompass the entitlement and arrogance of the greater L.A. region. (“‘Soulless’ gray vinyl floors have infested L.A.’s rental market — and tenants hate them,” Aug. 9)

While these tenants were going rental shopping, they probably passed one of the numerous homeless encampments and the working poor commuting to their second or third job of the day. The fact that nobody in the article took the time for a little introspection speaks volumes about their head space.

Here’s a tip: Save your tuppence for flooring that your delicate sensibilities can handle, check your privilege, and tackle some real problems in your life.

Alex Lemus, Anaheim

To the editor: You think gray vinyl flooring is the only soulless trend in real estate? Try the paint jobs. Every flipped house for sale or rent in my neighborhood is white with black trim and shiplap siding. You can blame “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines for that.

There are probably black countertops and white subway tiles in the kitchen. Maybe a wall has chalkboard paint. No, wait: Chalkboard paint was the 2010s.

It’s always been soulless. In the 2000s, it was an excess of beige with black accents. In the 1990s, it was peach stucco, fake arched windows and Kokopelli. The 80s? Patrick Nagel prints riveted to the walls, black metal futons and, the lowest circle of hell, carpet.

Live in a carpeted apartment for a year, and you will be begging for gray vinyl.

And that company GLB Properties touted in your article for going against the gray trend? Check its website. It’s gray.

Susan Isaacs, Sierra Madre

To the editor: The person who wrote this article either hates gray or is conceding to the modern desire of today’s young adults and professionals to make something unique rather than cookie-cutter. In either case, bias is apparent.

I moved into a new home eight years ago, gutted it and put in gray floors because I happen to love gray as a base color, as well as white walls. Clearly this is a matter of taste and color, which cycle in and out of popularity.

I can understand wanting to make your abode unique instead of boring or common. But that can be accomplished with furniture, pictures on the walls and other decor.

Just as a white canvas provides a base for an artist to use, any neutral-color flooring in a house is a base for creating a unique space. No one would walk into my house with the gray floors and say that it is not unique.

Chele Marmet, Los Angeles