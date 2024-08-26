Letters to the Editor: ‘The son is not fit to shine the father’s shoes’: Readers on RFK Jr. endorsing Trump

To the editor: What a study in contrasts. (“Kennedy Jr. suspends his presidential bid, endorses Trump. How will it affect the race?” Aug. 23)

Simultaneously, the Democrats emphasize neighbors working together while the Republicans emphasize an individual getting ahead and bettering himself. It is the difference between “we” and “me.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sold himself out for a promise from former President Trump that he would have a key job in his administration. Doesn’t Kennedy realize that Trump is more famous for firing people and going back on his promises than fulfilling them?

I worked for Kennedy’s father. It is a shame what his son has done to besmirch his name. Perhaps Kennedy can now choose another name, similar to Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, so that the Kennedy name can be preserved in politics.

Joel Pelcyger, Los Angeles

To the editor: As someone old enough to remember the compassion that Robert F. Kennedy exuded, the causes for which he advocated and the forgotten and marginalized people whom he championed.

Please please stop referring to the individual who recently suspended his campaign to endorse Trump as “RFK Jr.” Instead, refer to him as “Mr. Kennedy” or “attorney Kennedy” or “Robert Kennedy,” and preserve “RFK” as the term of endearment it is, meant for the gone-too-soon (and still sorely missed) junior senator from New York.

That is his handle. The son is not fit to shine the father’s shoes.

Blaise Jackson, Escondido