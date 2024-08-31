Letters to the Editor: ‘City of Gold’ showed why L.A. is the perfect host for the world — and the Olympics

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass speaks near the Coliseum at an event on July 18 to showcase transportation improvements ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

To the editor: The hand-wringing over comparisons between Los Angeles and Paris as Olympic host cities is as silly as comparing pommes and oranges.

As a young city, we don’t have the ancient architectural heritage of Paris, but few places on Earth rival our natural beauty. The splendor of our environs and its “golden light” ignited the film industry, and that flame will serve well the broadcasting of the Summer Olympics to a world already attuned to our cinematic language.

Furthermore, the diversity of our population fosters a unique and welcoming culture to embrace both athletes and audience.

“City of Gold,” the 2015 documentary about L.A. through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold, showcases our city as a treasure chest of global cuisine. Los Angeles is the perfect host to the world, “golden” in so many ways.

Lisa Boyle, Pacific Palisades