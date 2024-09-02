Letters to the Editor: Republicans’ tired complaints about Kamala Harris make no sense

To the editor: Again, we hear a reader’s complaint about Vice President Kamala Harris not having done interviews or press conferences as her party’s presidential nominee.

Let’s settle this. Reporters are upset, not most voters. She has been the official nominee for less than a month and has been busy garnering support, getting her campaign apparatus going, deciding strategy, choosing a running mate, heading a successful convention and holding rallies — things other candidates have many months to organize.

That said, she was just interviewed on CNN, and has talked about her values and goals for the country. Meanwhile, former President Trump continuously lies, makes things up and utters nonsense without much challenge.

As to the worn-out charge that no one voted for her, Democrats voted for the Biden-Harris ticket. The president voluntarily stepped down before being nominated and wholeheartedly endorsed Harris, his eminently qualified vice president. Should his supporters have refused to let him leave the race? Others could have run against her but chose not to.

Democrats aren’t complaining; why won’t Republicans give it up? They were counting on a chaotic Democratic convention; it was the opposite. Trump’s presumed glide path to victory has been derailed, and they are freaking out. Sad.

Judy Pang, Palos Verdes Estates