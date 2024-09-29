Letters to the Editor: A 2026 California governor debate in 2024? Please don’t

To the editor: No, no, no! (“Why wait? Six weeks before the 2024 election, California is having a 2026 governor’s debate,” Sept. 25)

Please spare us another election cycle, especially before the current one has concluded. Can the media please give us a break? Must it be all politics and elections all the time?

Who will join me in saying that anyone announcing they’re running for a 2026 office before November 2025 loses my vote?

Norm Schneider, Los Angeles