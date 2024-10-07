Letters to the Editor: Melania Trump’s cynical 11th-hour support for abortion rights

To the editor: Melania Trump’s October reveal of her pro-choice stance is a cynical pitch from Team Handmaid’s Tale to trick women into voting for former President Trump. (“Melania Trump supports abortion rights. Her husband doesn’t. Will he get her vote?” column, Oct. 3)

If Trump wins, the carpet will be pulled out from under their feet. Rich and powerful women such as Melania Trump, of course, will always be able to obtain abortions even if they have to travel to another country.

Trump’s claim that the people wanted abortion rights to be turned back to the states is disingenuous. The women in many red states, especially poor women and children, have no choice anymore.

Advertisement

Trump said of the former first lady’s statement, “I’m not going to tell you what to do.” But that is exactly what his party, under his leadership, did to American women by taking away our right to control our own fertility.

Lisa Boyle, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: I am a veteran of the abortion wars who has gone toe-to-toe and nose-to-nose (literally) with the true believers, those who are certain that human life begins at conception and must be afforded greater rights than a woman carrying an unwanted pregnancy. These people think God has decided that Trump is the great redeemer.

Advertisement

It is my observation that the majority of the MAGA crowd are not true believers. Rather, they are the power seekers — those who don’t give a hoot about fertilized ova but recognize the need to coalesce to get Trump elected.

It makes perfect sense that Melania Trump’s 11th-hour pro-choice position is meant to persuade the undecideds that Trump is not a threat to women’s autonomy. If only that were so.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos