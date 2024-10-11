Letters to the Editor: Israel has the right to defend itself and stop Iran from seeking its annihilation

Israeli flags are planted on a lawn at UCLA on Oct. 7, the first anniversary of Hamas’ attack.

To the editor: In his op-ed article, “When will Israel be held accountable for the unjust war it is waging in Gaza?” Daoud Kuttab appears oblivious to the undeniable reality that Israel has every right to defend itself against terrorists and an oppressive regime that seeks its complete annihilation.

In this context, Israel must employ whatever means necessary to neutralize immediate threats and ensure that Iran and its proxies can no longer inflict harm on innocent civilians.

Putting Hamas’ massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, in the context of Israel’s occupation is deeply troubling. Additionally, his omission of any mention of the remaining 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is egregious. This glaring oversight disregards the fundamental principle that hostage-taking violates international law.

I would remind Kuttab that overtures made to the Palestinians aimed at establishing their own state — including significant territorial concessions and the acceptance of East Jerusalem as its capital — have been rejected.

Kuttab concludes, “The war must end, and so must the occupation, so that Palestinians and Israelis can one day live in peace, each in their own recognized country.” I agree, but with a critical caveat: The war must end only when Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the militias in Syria and Iraq and their backer Iran cease their rocket and missile attacks, recognize Israel’s right to exist and renounce violence.

Once that happens, and when Palestinians are prepared to negotiate in good faith, we will have a genuine opportunity for peace. I sincerely hope I live to see that day.

Rabbi Reuven H. Taff, Sacramento