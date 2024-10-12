Letters to the Editor: Another homelessness sales tax increase? Measure A needs a sunset provision

A tent encampment near MacArthur Park is seen in Los Angeles last month.

To the editor: Hold your horses, I’ve been to this rodeo before. (“Yes on Measure A. The county sales tax hike is essential to ease homelessness,” editorial, Oct. 6)

Seven years ago, L.A. County voters enacted Measure H, a quarter-percent sales tax increase that would make a big dent in homelessness. How did that work out? Now, Measure A would double that tax, and The Times’ editorial board is endorsing it.

Throwing money at a problem might help, but after trying to improve the homelessness situation for years now, some agreements should be in place prior to passing another tax increase.

I’d like to see a sunset provision for Measure A. Such a deadline would add a sense of urgency, and once a tax is passed, it will likely stay around for good even if the need for it has been addressed.

If Measure A passes, how about a state tax deduction for repairs made to properties that are vandalized? For at least 10 years, my condo association has paid thousands of dollars to erase graffiti, fix broken utilities, redo landscaping and cover other costs associated with damage created by local vagrants. The money we pay is, in effect, an additional tax for maintenance. Let’s get credit for it.

Last, how about making accountability as transparent as possible? Showing results versus costs would be a good first step. I’ve read articles reporting the per-unit cost for some housing projects is higher than $600,000.

I’m in favor of helping homeless people who need and want help. I’m in favor of public accountability for the money we pay in taxes. I am not in favor of dumping more money in the public trough without better guidelines and sunset clauses.

Arthur Kraus, Venice

To the editor: Thank you for the editorial on Norwalk’s homeless shelter ban. I changed my vote based on this. I will not vote for incumbents who decided that homeless people must stay homeless.

While I don’t want people camping on the pavement in front of my house, I have taken in homeless people in the past. That’s not a good situation.

So, let’s open up a motel and get these people out from under freeways.

As the editorial board noted in September, the state Senate passed a bill to use a portion of Norwalk’s mostly unoccupied Metropolitan State Hospital for homeless people who have psychiatric or substance abuse problems. I hope the legislation succeeds.

Pam Evans, Norwalk