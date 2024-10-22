Letters to the Editor: No articles on Kamala Harris’ felonies and insurrection? So unfair of the L.A. Times

To the editor: The letter you printed regarding the large number of negative articles about former President Trump and very few negative articles about Vice President Kamala Harris is dead on. You should be printing comparable articles about her.

I suggest that you provide coverage for her federal trial over her conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, and her efforts to steal the presidency; her New York civil trial for defamation and sexual abuse; her other New York trial for fraud; her federal Florida trial for allegedly stealing documents and refusing to return them; and her Georgia election interference trial.

You should also have coverage for every time that she has talked about using the U.S. military against the American people, every desire she has ever uttered about wanting to be a dictator, and every tariff she has ever championed that would act like a tax on the American people.

Emery Galambos, Los Angeles

To the editor: To those readers who accuse the L.A. Times of unfairness in its coverage of the two presidential candidates, I offer the following scenario for consideration.

If the Democratic candidate routinely spouted false and dangerous prattle while the Republican candidate consistently offered fact-based and sensible solutions for a better America, what would be the likely approach for the L.A. Times to take?

I have no doubt that this newspaper’s journalistic integrity and commitment to truthful reporting would dictate extensive and aggressive coverage.

The L.A. Times is a Democratic Party apparatchik? Hardly.

Frederick Miller, Los Angeles