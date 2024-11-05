Letters to the Editor: A wounded nation votes in an election one candidate says is rigged. God help us

To the editor: No matter who wins this election, history will be made. One of the candidates has already changed the view of democracy in the United States and the world.

Until that candidate came on the scene, few people ever questioned if our election could be “rigged” — that was what happened in dictatorships. But now, about one-third of Americans believe the 2020 election was rigged, even though there was no evidence to support that and more than 60 lawsuits on the election were rejected.

No matter what safeguards there are, the seeds of doubt have been sown, and both sides will be distrusting and afraid of what will happen once the results are in. And former President Trump is already preparing for what happens next: If he loses, it’s because it was rigged, and if he wins, it’s because he made it a fair and just election.

God bless America.

Sylvia Martin, Studio City

To the editor: I’m terrified to see what Trump will do if he wins this election. And, I’m terrified to see what he will do if he doesn’t.

Shane Hathaway, Santa Monica