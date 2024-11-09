Letters to the Editor: Trump can’t run again. He doesn’t need to cater to MAGA anymore

To the editor: I would like to address our next president directly. (“‘Do not despair,’ Harris tells supporters as she concedes the election,” Nov. 6)

Congratulations on your convincing victory, President-elect Trump! As you savor your win against a worthy opponent who outspent you and dazzled with star power, please recall four things.

First, Vice President Kamala Harris conceded as soon as it was clear that you had won. You never offered that courtesy to President Biden.

Second, the very system that handed you this victory proved to be free and fair. Why do you trust it now when you spent the last four years calling it “rigged” and worse?

Third, your inauguration will be peaceful and dignified, unlike the days leading up to Biden’s. Keep that in mind.

Finally, remember that since you will never run for elected office again, there is no need to appeal to your former base of MAGA Republicans, since your base is now all of the citizens of the United States. We are all looking to you to fulfill your promises of peace and prosperity.

Of the many options available to you, take the one that will make everyone look good. You won’t regret it.

Jonathan Kaunitz, Santa Monica

To the editor: I really dislike Donald Trump. His sexual behavior offends me. His rambling tirades can be senseless. So I voted against him, right?

No. I voted against socialism. Against political correctness. Against cancel culture. Against the idea that government solves problems.

Things have to be pretty bad for me to vote for Trump.

I wonder if liberals will think about the election results, consider what message that sends and reconsider their priorities. Or will they just tell us who voted for him that we are deplorable and garbage?

David McCobb, Rancho Cucamonga

To the editor: A bare majority of American voters have sowed the wind, but our entire country will reap the whirlwind.

In advance, I feel compelled to offer sincere sympathy and utmost regret to my children, to future generations, to the Earth and to all the world’s nations that will ultimately experience the cataclysm of the next four years.

Some of us really did know better, just not enough.

Nikki Sandifer, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Some remarkable things happened this week.

The losing candidate called and congratulated the winner. The losing candidate did not claim that the election was stolen. The loser did not seek slates of fake electors. The president called the winner and offered to talk with him and help with the transition.

The loser will not be encouraging a crowd of supporters to descend upon the U.S. Capitol and fight like hell.

Edward Grubbs, Spring Valley, Calif.