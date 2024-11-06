2024 election results: Trump wins second term in historic comeback

Donald Trump scores decisive victory over Kamala Harris

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, fulfilling his promise to shatter America’s political status quo after he refused to accept his loss to President Biden four years ago and inspired a mob of supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol.

The former president’s decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris — after an extraordinary campaign in which he was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts — was confirmed shortly after 5:30 a . m . (EDT) when he secured more than 270 electoral votes after picking up the key battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“This will forever be remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country,” Trump told a crowd at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from a stage adorned with star spangled banners at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The former president declared himself the winner before most news outlets had called the race.

Trump said the election, which saw more than 137 million Americans cast ballots, represented a “historic realignment” of American interests and was a “massive victory for democracy and for freedom.”

“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve,” he added. “This will truly be the golden age of America.”

