2024 election results: Trump wins second term in historic comeback

President Donald Trump has defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to become the United States’ 47th president, marking an extraordinary political comeback.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, fulfilling his promise to shatter America’s political status quo after he refused to accept his loss to President Biden four years ago and inspired a mob of supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol.
The former president’s decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris — after an extraordinary campaign in which he was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts — was confirmed shortly after 5:30 a . m . (EDT) when he secured more than 270 electoral votes after picking up the key battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
“This will forever be remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country,” Trump told a crowd at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from a stage adorned with star spangled banners at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The former president declared himself the winner before most news outlets had called the race.
Trump said the election, which saw more than 137 million Americans cast ballots, represented a “historic realignment” of American interests and was a “massive victory for democracy and for freedom.”
“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve,” he added. “This will truly be the golden age of America.”
Kim and Kerr locked in tight race for California’s 40th Congressional District
The race between Republican Rep. Young Kim and Democrat Joe Kerr to represent an inland Orange County district in Congress remained too close to call on Tuesday night as votes continue to be counted.
Though President Biden won California’s 40th Congressional District by a narrow margin in 2020, Republicans maintain a voter registration advantage of roughly 5 percentage points.
Control of the U.S. House is still up for grabs
Republicans have taken the White House and Senate, but the House is still very much in play.
With nearly 60 House elections still undecided, either party could gain control of the chamber. For Democrats, a House majority is the last hope of gaining a toehold in Washington and putting a check on Donald Trump’s power. Yet if Republicans win a House majority, they’ll be able to implement Trump’s agenda with more ease, including extending tax cuts, funding hardline border measures and dismantling parts of the federal government.
Still, it might take some time before House control is decided. Neither party so far has a convincing advantage in the tally of key House races. There are tight races all over the country, including many in slow-counting California.
Voters approve Prop. 36 and Prop. 3, which enshrines marriage as a ‘fundamental right’ for all
California voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to reverse course on progressive criminal justice reform, cracking down on theft crimes and the use of the deadly drug fentanyl.
Proposition 36 reforms a law approved a decade ago that reduced some felonies to misdemeanors and was seen as a milestone in California’s attempt to end the harsh tough-on-crime policies of the past.
Voters overwhelmingly approving measure to take redistricting away from L.A. politicians
According to early returns, voters were overwhelmingly supporting Charter Amendment DD, which would take redistricting — the process of creating new boundary lines for the city’s 15 council districts — out of the hands of city politicians, turning it over to an independent panel of citizen volunteers.
The proposal was first unveiled in the wake of the 2021 redistricting process, following frustration over efforts to redraw several districts in the Valley. It gained new momentum after the 2022 audio leak scandal, when three council members, including De León, and a high-profile labor leader were heard on a recording discussing ways of drawing the lines that would benefit either themselves or their allies.
In early returns, voters also were approving a companion measure, Charter Amendment LL, which would put independent redistricting in place at the Los Angeles Unified School District. Both DD and LL would go into effect in time for the next redistricting, which coincides with the release of U.S. census results in 2030.
L.A. County homeless tax ahead in early returns. Voters deadlocked on enlarging board of supes
A ballot measure aimed at enlarging the pot of money available for homeless services in Los Angeles County was ahead in early returns Tuesday night, while voters were deadlocked on another measure expanding the county Board of Supervisors.
Measure A would double the quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2017 for homeless services and extend the tax indefinitely, ensuring that a major funding stream won’t dry up in a few years.
Measure G would dramatically shift power within L.A. County government, nearly doubling the size of the Board of Supervisors and creating a new ethics commission as well as a new elected executive position that functions almost like a mayor.
Proposition 33, the rent control statewide ballot measure, is rejected by California voters
California voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to allow stronger rent control laws in California, the third time such a measure was turned down in recent years.
Proposition 33 would have allowed cities and counties to pass stricter rent control laws than they can now.
Ysabel Jurado leads Councilmember Kevin de León; Hutt and Nazarian also ahead
Tenants rights attorney Ysabel Jurado opened up a significant lead over Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León on Tuesday in the race to represent an Eastside district, according to early returns.
The bruising, yearlong contest pitted Jurado, a first-time candidate, against De León, a veteran lawmaker who was politically wounded by his participation in a secretly recorded conversation that featured racist and crude remarks.
Nathan Hochman wins race for Los Angeles County D.A., beating George Gascón
A tumultuous first term in office for Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón ended in a failed reelection bid, with challenger Nathan Hochman defeating him by a wide margin.
Gascón swept into office in 2020 on a promise of reform and restorative justice, but Hochman — a former federal prosecutor and defense attorney — has spent months painting the incumbent as responsible for increases in crime and homelessness around L.A.
Democrat Adam Schiff wins California’s U.S. Senate race
Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank, who rose to national prominence as a key antagonist of former President Trump, easily beat Republican and former Dodgers All-Star Steve Garvey on Tuesday night to win California’s open seat in the U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press declared Schiff, 64, the winner shortly after polls closed, an indication of the congressman’s substantial support in a state where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by nearly 2 to 1.
Republicans take Senate majority from Democrats
WASHINGTON — Republicans seized control of the U.S. Senate late Tuesday after flipping Democratic-held seats, holding onto GOP incumbents and wresting away the majority.
The unexpected battleground of Nebraska pushed Republicans over the top. Incumbent GOP Sen. Deb Fischer brushed back a surprisingly strong challenge from independent newcomer Dan Osborn.