Letters to the Editor: Trump has vowed revenge. Start the pardons, President Biden

Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 6.

To the editor: Harry Litman relies on the wisdom of grand juries, juries and judges in protecting the subjects of President-elect Donald Trump’s enemies list. However, even unsuccessful prosecutions could bankrupt many innocent “defendants.” (“Will Trump launch a reign of terror against his list of enemies? There’s little to stop him,” Opinion, Nov. 7)

The easiest way to provide all of “Trump’s perceived enemies” with legal (and financial) protection from frivolous prosecution would be for President Biden to compile an enormous list of people to pardon before he leaves office, including prosecutors, judges, journalists, pollsters and others.

Jack Smith, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Adam Schiff, Kamala Harris, additional members and witnesses of the House Jan. 6 Committee and many others come to mind.

This won’t eliminate the threats to democracy, but at least it might provide protection for some people.

Mark Henderson, Folsom, Calif.