Letters to the Editor: Stop spreading this outdated trope about single-family neighborhoods

To the editor: Once again, it is being suggested that those who own and live in single-family homes are wealthy and white. (“Los Angeles rezoning plan won’t spur enough new housing, report finds,” Nov. 18)

Such a suggestion implies that single-family zoning is inherently unfair and that every block of homes needs at least one huge box with balconies covering nearly an entire lot, just to bring these homeowners down a rung or two. And, by the way, no need to require parking spaces for the huge box, so parking misery and car windows smashed overnight are added to the neighborhood.

I live in a modest house on a modest R1-zoned street in a fully integrated neighborhood. My experience is not unique, so please let that wealthy-and-white trope disappear, because it is outdated.

I believe R1 neighborhoods deserve preservation. They promote stability and community. So often the new multi-residence buildings going up present locked doors and gates to the neighborhood with no buffer zone for interaction with neighbors. They may add living space, but they do not add to L.A.’s livability quotient.

There is ample space for growth other than R1 blocks. Near my neighborhood, Western Avenue can be built up. Add a park for the community too.

Ruth Silveira, Los Angeles

To the editor: More home-building without radical growth in transportation infrastructure is insanity. Growth in the number of single-occupant vehicles on our freeways as a result of increases in housing is untenable.

Yes, we need more housing; put the cart behind the horse by first investing in mass transportation, not widening freeways.

Alison M. Grimes, Yorba Linda