Letters to the Editor: Trump was God’s pick for a sinful nation? Readers respond to a pastor

To the editor: Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park insists that President-elect Donald Trump was chosen by God to lead a sinful nation. He likens Trump to the biblical figure Samson, whom he characterizes as a flawed man used by God for a greater purpose.

Yet, a careful reading of the Book of Judges, where the story of Samson is told, fails to reveal a basis for portraying Samson as in any way heroic or a role model.

In his campaign to deliver Israel from the Philistines, Samson engages in such behavior as attaching torches to the tails of 300 foxes to burn Philistine crops and using a donkey’s jawbone to massacre 1,000 Philistines. He comes to an ignominious end by pushing down a Philistine banquet hall, killing himself and 3,000 guests.

Is any of this inspirational? Rather, the Samson stories in Judges show him to be a rather ungodly person who was looking out only for himself. Rather than seeking the good of Israel or the glory of God, he seems fixated on revenge against his enemies at every turn.

Sound familiar?

Agustin Medina, South Pasadena

To the editor: McCoy says he is just looking for a “bodyguard for Western civilization.” He might begin by recognizing two important facts.

Western civilization long predated Christianity and included a variety of religious beliefs. The United States was wisely and specifically founded as a secular nation in order to avoid any one belief becoming dominant over any other. The founders recognized that maintaining secularism was the only, best way to preserve any and all religions as well as the freedom not to believe.

McCoy is free to preach to his flock. He is not free to impose his beliefs on others who may choose different paths. A “bodyguard” is needed against those who would do otherwise.

James Madison, in 1785, provided an antidote to hubris and invited humility when he said: “During almost 15 centuries has the legal establishment of Christianity been on trial. What have been its fruits? More or less in all places, pride and indolence in the clergy, ignorance and servility in the laity [and] in both, superstition, bigotry and persecution.”

Sheldon H. Kardener, Santa Monica

To the editor: Christian support for the political ascendance of a notoriously ungodly person seems counterintuitive. But it’s nothing new.

During Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, he steadfastly feigned his commitment to and belief in Christianity. With Christians comprising an overwhelming electoral majority, Hitler relied on their backing to become Germany’s ruler.

Narcissistic autocrats’ claims of divine support have long served to pave their path to power. Too bad that history lesson seems lost on influential clergy in our country.

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara