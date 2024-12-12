Letters to the Editor: I live in Venice. Put more homeless housing in my neighborhood

Protesters in Venice on July 13 call on L.A. city leaders to help homeless people who they say are being banished from the Westside.

To the editor: One of the main reasons I voted for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was that she seemed totally committed to ending the homelessness crisis in our city. (“It’s past time for city officials to let Venice Dell homeless housing move ahead,” editorial, Dec. 9)

I find it odd and disappointing that she has not publicly endorsed the 117-unit Venice Dell Community, which both the California Coastal Commission staff and L.A. City Council have found to be worthy of support. Traci Park, the council member for Venice, has never endorsed this project, so many of us would like to know what projects she is endorsing to help with this crisis.

Every City Council district is responsible for reducing homelessness and adding affordable housing. Why not our district?

Sheila Goldberg, Venice

To the editor: The environmental protection of our precious coastline — and when feasible accommodation of public access to it — should be a top priority.

Our beaches are unique, sensitive and limited resources that need to be protected for the benefit of both the environment and, where not conflicting, the enjoyment of the public. Proximity to the beach should not be a factor for a housing development for homeless people that could be placed inland at another available location.

There is absolutely no reason that this coastal land should be used for supportive housing.

Emily Loughran, Los Angeles

To the editor: There’s no denying that homelessness is a problem in Venice. Unfortunately, the city’s solution has too often been simply clearing out encampments rather than providing more permanent housing.

The long-delayed Venice Dell project could help achieve the goal of providing more housing and services to reduce homelessness.

Despite resistance to this project, Venice remains a caring community that wants to assist those in need.

Robert Hughes, Venice

To the editor: Why should taxpayers support coastal apartments for homeless people? A full-time minimum-wage job in California pays $2,650 per month, and $800 apartments abound from Barstow to Yreka.

Lloyd Forrester, Simi Valley