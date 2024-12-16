Letters to the Editor: Did Latinos in Downey swing toward Trump or away from Harris?

A home in Downey sports signs in support of Donald Trump last month.

To the editor: Great story on Latino voters in Downey swinging toward President-elect Donald Trump. But consider the following for more context.

In Downey, Trump got only 1,656 more votes in 2024 than in 2020. More significantly, Vice President Kamala Harris got 8,520 fewer votes than President Biden in Downey.

Voters in Downey didn’t run toward Trump; they stepped away from Harris.

Fernando Guerra, Los Angeles

The writer, a political science professor, is director of the Center for the Study of L.A. at Loyola Marymount University.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: One reason political strategist Mike Madrid gives for Latino voters moving right is that many of the younger Latinos don’t know or remember the fight over California’s Proposition 187 in 1994.

But every one of them was alive when the last Trump administration ripped almost 5,000 immigrant children away from their parents.

Those acts of intentional cruelty should have led any moral person not to vote for Trump. It’s sad that so many failed that test.

Advertisement

Alex Magdaleno, Camarillo