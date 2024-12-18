Letters to the Editor: Trump will pit the military against law and order

Then-President Trump departs the White House in 2020 with Atty. Gen. William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

To the editor: I appreciate the dedication and the military service of ML Cavanaugh; however, Donald Trump cannot be trusted to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” He told more than 30,000 lies during his tenure in office, according to the Washington Post; ordered the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, provoking serious injuries to American military personnel; incited a riot on Jan. 6, 2021; and has been convicted of 34 felonies.

On July 1, the Supreme Court effectively ruled in the words of Richard Nixon: “If the president does it, it’s not illegal,” giving Trump immunity from prosecution for “official acts” while in office. What happens if either by perceived threat, retaliation or miscalculation, Trump orders a nuclear strike? The commandant of the Air Force must comply? Since the ruling “for the ages” from the Supreme Court, there are no more illegal orders.

If Donald J. Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20, the rule of law and the Constitution are history, and Trump is free to order the incarceration of his “enemies list” and/or execution of his military generals for failing to comply with his orders.

Craig Simmons, Northridge

To the editor: It should be expected, much like Republican senators ignored law and failed to convict Trump when he was impeached, that there will be groups within the military that will honor illegal orders. There will be enough generals (like Michael Flynn) and military lawyers that will happily follow Trump’s orders, just as assuredly as those in the rank and file who are also believers.

Trump has already begun this with a warriors commission, planned to weed out unbelieving generals.

Douglas Evenson, Helendale