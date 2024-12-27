Letters to the Editor: Mitt Romney, lionized in 2024, was hated by the left in 2012

To the editor: According to Opinion contributing writer Lanhee J. Chen, a candidate for California state controller in 2022, Sen. Mitt Romeny’s (R-Utah) two decades of public service were “historic” because he was a centrist Republican, and he tried to work in a bipartisan manner. (“Romney’s Senate exit marks an end to the bipartisanship Washington desperately needs,” Opinion, Dec. 24)

However, when Romney was running for president against the incumbent Barack Obama in 2012, the left caricatured him as a jerk who would put his dog in a crate on top of his car when he took his family on vacation.

It’s always entertaining how politics are played on both sides of the coin depending on expediency.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods