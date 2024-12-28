Letters to the Editor: Remember when Trump picked Matt Gaetz to be attorney general?

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida attends the New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala on Dec. 15.

To the editor: Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who had been President-elect Donald Trump’s first choice to be attorney general, has been accused by the House Ethics Committee of “regularly” paying for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl, and illegal drug use.

The bigger picture is how our future president handles vetting key administration nominees.

No red flags came up when nominating Gaetz as the country’s top law enforcement official? Really?

Jack Nelson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Step One: The House Ethics Committee releases its report based on nearly four years of investigation into facts surrounding Gaetz.

Step Two: Jack Smith and the Justice Department special prosecutor’s office need to release a report based on years of investigations into the facts surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. If Trump wants to dispute the findings, let him testify under oath.

There is a major difference between Truth Social and the truth. Let the American people decide based on the facts.

Joel Pelcyger, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If Gaetz can afford to pay thousands of dollars for sex and drugs on his congressional salary — as the House Ethics Committee report alleges — maybe the president-elect’s Department of Government Efficiency should be considering a pay cut for members of Congress.

June Thompson, Los Angeles