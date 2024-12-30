Letters to the Editor: American interrogation techniques amount to torture. Shame on us

In 2018, Fontana police interrogated Thomas Perez Jr. for 17 hours until he falsely confessed to the murder of his father.

To the editor: Fontana police officers contend their methods of interrogation are perfectly acceptable since they have been used across the country for the last 80 years. It is sad and scary that American officers consider their methods effective when every other actual democracy would consider those methods torture. (“Cops lie to suspects during interrogations. Should detectives stick to the truth?” Dec. 24)

Officers who truly believe their suspect is guilty present evidence in court. Coercive, dishonest, hours-long interrogations only increase suspicion of a false confession just to stop the torture.

Also, how often are those being tortured of color, young and unaware of their right to an attorney?

Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills