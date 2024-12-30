Letters to the Editor: The nation was blessed to have Jimmy Carter. Will there ever be another president like him?

To the editor: Sometimes, we are blessed to have a leader of whom we can say that voting for him or her made us proud. Former President Jimmy Carter was such a man. (“Jimmy Carter, nation’s 39th president who became influential human rights advocate, dies,” Dec. 29)

He was the first president I voted for. At the time, I was hopeful that our national trial of the Watergate scandal would come to an end.

What I did not appreciate during his presidency was that he was a man guided by his love for God and his true devotion and commitment to mankind.

Advertisement

I pray that our nation will regain its devotion to making this a better place for all and not just a few. To do so would be a lasting tribute to a man who did this every day and believed in the better angels of our nature.

Micki Wood, Fullerton

..

To the editor: I met Carter when he was the relatively unknown governor of Georgia. The Los Angeles-headquartered business where I worked had acquired an architectural firm in Atlanta. The head of that company suggested that our firm’s president and I, the vice president of public relations, meet the Georgia governor.

I was immediately struck by Carter’s warm personality and the questions he asked, which showed his intelligence. As we left the governor’s office, I suggested to his aide that Carter should run for president. His aide responded in his Southern accent, “He’s a thinkin’ of that.”

Advertisement

That Carter did run for the highest office and made a strong mark as president was always a personal joy to me. And for all he accomplished after his presidency, we will all miss him.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar

..

To the editor: How will we remember our 39th president? I hope Americans will give this fine man the respect and the love he clearly deserves.

According to the most recent surveys of historians, Carter ranks in the middle of the 45 people who have been president. Just above Carter is another Southerner, Andrew Jackson.

Advertisement

As I reflect on his legacy, some questions occur to me: Had he served two full terms as president, would Carter have lived so long? Could he possibly have been able to perform such extraordinary good works for the people of the world?

And, will there ever be another president who genuinely reflects such a deep faith in God, humanity and in the goodness of the American people?

John Ashbaugh, San Luis Obispo

..

To the editor: I have admired Carter for years, impressed by his unflagging energy and dedication to worldwide service. But it is striking to read about his life and then ponder the president-elect. Could any two men be more different from one another?

One man cared about the people of the world and their welfare and did actual work to help improve the lot of many; he actually worked with his mind and hands to propel his ideals forward. The other spends his time creating anxiety and fear among a wide range of people all over the whole world.

One was married to the same wife for 77 years. The other has been married three times and is an alleged philanderer.

One is the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize because he earned it. The other is desirous of that prize but not willing to put in the labor to receive it.

Advertisement

Let’s be thankful that our children and grandchildren have a role model like Carter and someone who puts the incoming president in perspective — that he is not a normal president.

Linda Taylor, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Despite the setbacks he faced while in office, such as the Iranian hostage crisis and high inflation, Carter’s record of accomplishments included several positives — not the least of which was overseeing the creation of 10 million new jobs.

But the crown jewel in his four years as president most certainly was the Camp David summit with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. After nearly two weeks of talks, the photo of their three-way handshake at the White House still reminds us that peace between warring nations is possible in the Middle East.

Much has been written about the partnership between Carter and his wife, Rosalynn. What isn’t widely known is that it was the first lady who suggested to the president that he invite Sadat and Begin to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. Had the former president listened to his staff instead of his wife, I dare say the summit never would have happened.

Mr. President, you showed us a firm handshake can be just as powerful as a bomb. Rest in peace — your job here is done.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach