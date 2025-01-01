Letters to the Editor: The New Year’s resolution that matters in 2025: Always seek the truth

To the editor: The most important thing that I would wish for in 2025 is truthfulness. Columnist Anita Chabria expressed that sentiment in her New Year’s resolution, “I generally don’t care about Republican or Democrat, but I do care about writing with compassion and truth.” (“After a bruising election year in America what will 2025 bring?” column, Dec. 29)

I gathered with my aunt and cousins on Christmas Day; we did not mention politics once. Instead we reveled in our family ties and traditions of good food and camaraderie. We were not naive about the politics that could have divided us, but we put them aside in our caring and respect for each other.

There are going to be many reasons for division in our country in the coming years. And I am fearful that suppression and alteration of the truth will be our constant companion. We absolutely cannot compromise when it comes to seeking the truth.

If we all focus on that one objective, maybe we can bring some stability and unity back to our lives.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: “Happy New Year!” — we hear that over and over when the calendar turns over once a year.

What does it really mean? I’ve pondered that. I hear people complain that if only this or that would happen, they could be happy. It is as if some unseen external event would be responsible for them to be happy.

Well, have I got a newsflash: Real happiness is not some imaginary goal to strive for, but is instead a road that one travels.

To put it simply, you and you alone are responsible for your own happiness. It is something that you can decide, to be happy or not. It comes from within.

No matter what team prevails or who wins or loses an election, you can decide to be happy. You can wake up each day and say to yourself, “I am happy.” The choice is yours.

Happy New Year!

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks