Letters to the Editor: No, the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters weren’t just ‘trespassers’

To the editor: One letter writer believes that for the free press to be healthy, the mainstream media must regain the trust of all Americans. They must end their bias in reporting.

His example is the 2020 riots in cities such as Portland and Seattle, which he says the media downplayed. I don’t know where the letter writer gets his news, but the unrest was all over TV and in newspapers constantly for weeks.

He compares it to the one-day “trespassing” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which he says the media covered as if it was Pearl Harbor.

Really? It cost more than $2.7 million to repair the damage to the Capitol after the insurrection. Police officers incurred physical trauma. This is our Capitol. The insurrection demanded major coverage.

Just trespassers? Really?

Bonnie Vandenberg, Capistrano Beach