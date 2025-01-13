Letters to the Editor: ‘Each man’s suffering diminishes me’: A poetic meditation on L.A.’s fire tragedy

To the editor: I write this without pause.

I live in Pasadena, not far from the Eaton fire. My brain is currently processing the horrific events in Los Angeles County and how these catastrophic events are simply what happens in the world everyday. Whenever I hear someone interviewed on TV say, “You never think it’s going to happen to you,” I sit amazed how people still don’t understand how everything and anything is possible on this planet.

No one is immune. Ever.

But in the course of their lives, people become myopic, blind to the natural world around them. They seem to focus more on their personal “journeys” and much less on the larger, more valuable traits of empathy, community and collective understanding.

So, it seems, tragedies serve an ironic purpose, using human pain and suffering to serve as a true “epiphany” to reevaluate our lives and reset our priorities.

Our fellow denizens might need food, shelter or someone to hear them. Yes, it might interfere with our plans for tomorrow, but as the poet John Donne wrote: “Any man’s death diminishes me, / Because I am involved in mankind. / And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; / It tolls for thee.”

I would only rephrase it to say that each man’s suffering diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind.

Forgive me, Los Angeles. I just volunteered to cook for the firefighters. Hopefully, it doesn’t stop here. Love you, L.A.

Scott Dovale, Pasadena

..

To the editor: To those who lost their homes, I say you will recover, and people will marvel at your strength and resilience and feel that they could never have done what you will have to do.

These words I once read will describe you as none others will: Behind every strong person, there is a story that gave them no choice.

Jill Chapin, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Greatness in people comes out during the worst of times. Tales of amazing deeds of outright courage by the first responders, the fire department, the police and neighbors in the fire zones are being reported.

Congratulations to the L.A. Times for outstanding coverage of this horrible tragedy. Just the photographs alone tell the story without having to read the excellently written articles. But I read them, and I believe outstanding journalism has come back to this newspaper.

Thank you.

Michael Moore, Chino Hills

..

To the editor: I think it’s important that we extend a huge thank-you not only to the firefighters and police who are helping us through this nightmare, but also to the reporters and local television news networks.

The 24-hour coverage has been remarkable and has probably saved lives. How lucky we are to have such diligent, on-the-spot reporters and camera crews who travel from fire to fire in such a heroic way.

And let’s remember our news anchors as well — they have been amazing.

Linda Cooper, Studio City