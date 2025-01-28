Letters to the Editor: Trump and Biden, the worst presidents ever

To the editor: A bleak summation of our past, present and future was smashed into our faces with an abuse of power by both former President Biden’s and President Trump’s pardons.

Both have an exaggerated sense of how amazing they are. Together, they have probably irreparably eroded one of our most basic and cherished tenets: No man is above the law.

Biden began the fun by pardoning his son. He then added insult to injury by pardoning members of his family for any actions going back several years. They are accused of absolutely nothing — but, they’re innocent, of course. What a self-serving disgrace.

Which brings us to Trump. My beloved fellow citizens placed a felon in the Oval Office, and he remained true to his scorpion nature. On his first day, he pardoned police assaulters, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers — Trump embraced them all.

It’s bewildering that voters so worried about inflation and their groceries picked him. But Biden presents as an equally repulsive alternative. History will judge them both as the worst presidents ever.

Mark Diniakos, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: Such good news Trump has pardoned those convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. I guess that means I can go rob a bank and will be pardoned when I explain the money is for his next campaign fund.

Meg Fairless, Simi Valley