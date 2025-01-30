Letters to the Editor: RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine work is an automatic disqualification for health secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing on Jan. 29.

To the editor: Vaccines have arguably done more to reduce the toll of death and disability than any other medical intervention. No longer are we scourged by diseases such as smallpox, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, measles and rubella. Rates of influenza and pneumonia are much lower, and even cancers are reduced by vaccines for human papillomavirus, or HPV, and hepatitis B. (“Health groups prepare for the unthinkable: Working with RFK Jr.,” Jan. 27)

So regardless of some good ideas about food additives and ultra-processing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s attitude toward vaccines is an automatic disqualification for the job of Health and Human Services secretary, full stop.

Admittedly, there are rare instances of vaccine-related deaths and disability, just as there is a risk any time we drive or cross the street. That doesn’t stop us from driving or walking.

It’s understandable that health officials are trying to figure out how to work with Kennedy, but they won’t have to if Republican senators show judgment and intestinal fortitude by rejecting his nomination.

Scott McKenzie, M.D., La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: Confirmation hearings for Kennedy offer a snapshot of government dysfunction.

Democrats grill the nominee on inconsistency about anti-vaccine and pro-choice statements made in the past; Republicans use their time to praise President Trump for what they think he’ll do and condemn former President Biden for what they think he did.

The result is a highly choreographed piece of Kabuki theater that could lead to Kennedy’s confirmation by a Republican majority.

Advice and consent has become show and tell. There must be a better way.

Bart Braverman, Indio