Letters to the Editor: Korean is becoming more English, which became more French in 1066. Language evolves

Books are seen on display at the National Institute of Korean Language in Seoul, South Korea.

To the editor: Language, by its very nature, is dynamic, reflecting changes in society. English is a perfect example. (“English words have invaded Korea. The government is fighting back,” Feb. 3)

Old English, used in much of present-day Britain before the year 1066, was based on West Germanic dialects with influences of Celtic and Old Norse. After the Norman conquest of Britain in 1066, many French loanwords infiltrated the language, when French became a sign of prestige.

Many of these words are related to food. Instead of eating an animal such as a “cow,” one ate “boeuf,” or beef. Sheep became “mouton,” or mutton. About one-third of English words have their origin in French — revenue, religion, pardon, army, gown, taste and stomach are just several examples.

The South Korean government is fighting an uphill battle in trying to keep English loanwords from wide use. Language transforms. (See, I did it there!)

Wendy Prober-Cohen, Tarzana