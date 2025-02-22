Letters to the Editor: Father Boyle’s ‘arms of God’ service vs. JD Vance’s ‘ordo amoris’

Hundreds of mostly young demonstrators rally for immigrants’ rights outside L.A. City Hall on Feb. 5.

To the editor: Over the last 30-plus years, I have seen so many miracle stories when a mentor Big Brother or Big Sister extends “open arms,” as Father Gregory Boyle puts it in his op-ed article, to help a child from a marginalized community. Youth growing up in dysfunctional environments can still succeed with the friendship and guidance of a committed friend who chooses to be the “arms of God.” (“The problem with JD Vance’s theology of mass deportation,” Opinion, Feb. 17)

Depriving even one in our community of a better life hurts us all. Research done by my organization shows that communities gain in the form of higher tax revenues and reduced crime when we help one another.

Vice President JD Vance’s quoting of St. Thomas Aquinas to justify the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrant communities did not go far enough. Even Aquinas said on his deathbed, “All I have written now appears as so much straw.”

When our knowledge fails or is divisive, we need compassion. Paraphrasing Father Boyle, showing kinship to the unwelcome brings us all joy.

Ken Martinet, Los Angeles

The writer is president and chief executive of Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles.

To the editor: Thank you, Father Boyle, for reinvigorating my struggle to respect my Christian neighbors who voted for leaders with mean-spirited, divisive policies.

Vance’s professed observance of a theological hierarchy for who-to-love-in-what-order did not help my struggle. His citing of St. Augustine only convinced me that those I worship with are an endangered minority in a religion that has always found ways to corrupt Jesus’ teachings.

I may not sleep as easily as those who use their faith to justify their human limitations. But thanks to Father Boyle, I’m reminded I have good company in my spiritual insomnia.

Carol Flint, Santa Monica

To the editor: Finally, a voice of loving witness calling from the wilderness!

Almost consumed by fire, we listen to Father Boyle guiding us to live with love for the most vulnerable and frightened among us.

Reach out to the immigrants filling up detention centers again, to the responsible administrators cast aside for doing their work of ministering to the hopeless across America and the globe. We must look to one another to reimagine lives joined by Father Boyle’s homies embracing God’s complete love.

May it be so. Amen.

Nan Cano, Westlake Village