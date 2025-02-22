Letters to the Editor: Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director: Welcome back, J. Edgar Hoover

Kash Patel, seen before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 30, was confirmed Thursday as FBI director.

To the editor: J. Edgar Hoover is smiling down on the building named after him.

With the confirmation of Kash Patel to direct the FBI, the agency can now return to the days when Hoover, its first and longest-serving director, sought retribution against his enemies, illegally tapped phones and spread malicious gossip against leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and many others.

I fear that we are about to enter another age of Joe McCarthy-style hearings to criminalize any American who “is now or has ever been” a Democrat or has criticized the current president, Elon Musk or the spineless members of Congress who refuse to stand up to the administration’s clearly unconstitutional and vindictive orders.

I weep for our country and the rest of the world that used to rely on the U.S. as friends.

Barbara Rosen, Fullerton

..

To the editor: Confirming Patel as FBI director is the equivalent of awarding the Medal of Honor to Timothy McVeigh.

Advertisement

My sympathies go out to the many brave and dedicated members of the FBI whose careers and lives will be destroyed, thanks to a pack of irresponsible cowards who happen to be United States senators.

Elliott Rothman, Santa Monica