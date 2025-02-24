Letters to the Editor: Eggs are too expensive? Here’s an idea: Stop eating them

To the editor: The crisis isn’t that eggs are now more expensive. The crisis is that there are billions of chickens being tortured and slaughtered to provide meat and eggs. And now, more chickens are being killed because they have the flu. (“California is at the center of the country’s egg mess. Here’s why and what’s coming,” Feb. 13)

It leaves one to wonder why people would want to risk getting sick just to have an egg, which is essentially a cholesterol-laden, unfertilized period of a chicken. There are so many other options for breakfast.

But I think the cost of eggs should be way more than it is now, because a chicken’s life is worth a lot.

Is there anything you can do to save money? Yes. Don’t buy eggs, or have a well-cared-for chicken in your backyard if you want to eat eggs so much.

Andrea Boyd, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

To the editor: It is interesting that in your discussion of the California egg crisis, you neglect to mention the passage in 2018 of Proposition 12, which mandates more space for egg-laying hens and other farm animals. Is your bias showing?

Please write an article about this.

Andrew Bressler, Culver City

To the editor: One of the main reasons people voted for President Trump was the price of groceries, specifically eggs. Despite inflation coming down in the latter half of former President Biden’s term, egg prices were still a bit higher last November than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A slim plurality of Americans voted Republican, for cheaper eggs. How’s that working for us? Eggs are now twice the price they were when Democrats lost the election.

Some blame bird influenza, and some blame inflation. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unlikely to help with controlling a potential pandemic since he is anti-vaccine. If the bird flu starts circulating widely among humans, thousands of Americans could die.

You can thank the Republican senators who voted to confirm Kennedy and other incompetent Cabinet secretaries whose only qualification is to follow Trump down to oblivion.

Republican policies bring cheaper eggs? You’ve been fooled again.

Bruce Joffe, Piedmont, Calif.