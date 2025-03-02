Letters to the Editor: Attorney’s lawsuit embarrassed public officials into paying attention to their constituents

Los Angeles attorney and 1st Amendment advocate Roger Jon Diamond, 81, died on Feb. 20 of cancer, according to his family.

To the editor: I so enjoyed the feature on one of California’s most creative public interest lawyers, who represented me in election litigation. (“Roger Diamond, L.A. environmental attorney and champion for the underdog, dies at 81,” Feb. 25.)

The article overlooked that he was famous for eliminating the “incumbents listed first” law and the “candidates follow in alphabetical order” practice in the 1970s.

And his most novel case may have been suing the Los Angeles City Council for “not listening” by videotaping a 2003 session showing councilmembers away from their seats, talking on the phone, chatting with each other.

He sued, demanding his client get a new hearing, that the Constitution required that the members actually pay attention. He didn’t succeed but the news coverage of elected officials’ inattention hopefully embarrassed officials everywhere into doing a better job.

Mike Schaefer, San Diego

The writer is a member of the State Board of Equalization

