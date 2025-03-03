Letters to the Editor: Laid-off federal workers who voted for Donald Trump should have seen it coming

A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally to protest the policies of President Trump and Elon Musk in Los Angeles last month.

To the editor: President Trump has taken a slash-and-burn approach to the federal workforce because he wants to create a spectacle of activity (“They voted for Trump, but now they’re losing their U.S. government jobs,” Feb. 26).

He doesn’t have the patience for a more rational approach to creating an efficient, effective government. Far from demonstrating a taming of the bureaucracy, Trump’s actions are looking glaringly inept.

Services that the public values, and that the federal workforce provides, are being impaired. There is no question that these services can be improved and made more efficient but, unfortunately, that would take some thought and creativity. His brand is chaos.

Advertisement

Frank Albers, Seal Beach

..

To the editor: The federal government workers who voted for Trump and then lost their jobs knew full well what to expect. Many of whom voted for him three times! Why should we feel sorry for them?

Liz Brown, West Hills

..

To the editor: I have compassion, but not for government employees who cry and say that they did not expect this. Anybody not smart enough to have seen this coming should not be paid by my tax dollars.

Mathew Kundinger, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: The Department of Government Efficiency is not interested in getting rid of fraud and waste; some of it’s own figures have been been challenged as false. As numerous observers have pointed out, if they really wanted to go after waste, they could target, say, the massive subsidies given to energy companies that continue to make enormous profits.

Advertisement

Or they could target the billions of dollars in contracts given to Elon Musk’s own companies. Or they could raise taxes on the uber-rich and not decimate the agencies that would make them comply with our tax laws.

But of course they’re not going to do any of those things. It’s much easier to target hard-working, nonwealthy, ordinary citizens who actually perform public services.

Steven Culp, Pasadena

..

To the editor: So Trump and the Republicans are concerned that the huge deficit may bankrupt the country? Well, gee, maybe the big tax cut for the rich and corporations wasn’t such a good idea after all. Well, don’t worry, we’ll make it up by cutting services to those who need them most and putting people supporting their families out of work.

Advertisement

Art Peck, View Park-Windsor Hills

..

To the editor: Supplies of schadenfreude are running low as we see a growing number of Trump voters expressing shock and dismay at the very policies they once championed — policies that have come back to harm them directly.

Paul Kradin, Santa Ynez

..

To the editor: A better definition for DOGE might be: “Department of Government Evisceration.”

Richie Locasso, Hemet

..

To the editor: Anyone who believed a single word that came out of Trump’s mouth during the campaign pretty much gets what they deserve. He said whatever he believed the people wanted to hear, never planning to deliver on anything. That’s why character and honesty matter and campaign promises don’t.

Andrew Tilles, Studio City

..

To the editor: Federal workers are dismayed and shocked that they were fired. They voted for Donald Trump, the man who said he wanted to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in government. They didn’t see it coming — until he came for them.

Jared Sloan, Los Angeles

