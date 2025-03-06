Letters: ‘Fawning’ commentary about president’s visit to fire zone looks past pending cuts to EPA

To the editor: Perhaps contributor Scott Jennings is unaware of what is going on in Washington these days (“President Trump came through for Los Angeles,” March 4). In his fawning assessment of President Trump’s response to the cleanup of the Los Angeles wildfires, he mentioned that Trump’s executive order called for the Environmental Protection Agency to expedite efforts to remove contaminated debris. As he was writing his attack on “pearl-clutching” Democrats, the Trump administration was firing EPA officials and decimating environmental regulations with hurricane speed. Will the EPA even be here for the next disaster?

Constance Mallinson, Woodland Hills

To the editor: It is nice to read a positive article on President Trump coming through for Los Angeles fire victims and the state by spearheading a record-breaking cleanup of properties led by the Environmental Protection Agency. California officials have acknowledged the good working rapport that they have had with the federal workers. I do not mean to sound ungrateful, but I cannot think of any other positive accomplishment of Trump during the first month of his second presidency.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: So Los Angeles suffers the worst fire disaster in its history and the president signs an order to help with federal resources. In what kind of political world do we live in where fulfillment of a typical presidential duty should deserve such a lengthy encomium in the opinion section of the L.A. Times?

Brian Kehlenbach, Long Beach

To the editor: Jennings makes a comparison of the time it took to clear the burn areas in L.A. with the effort after the Maui fires. He says the L.A. cleanup was finished in a “Herculean” 30 days, comparing it to the 128 days it took for cleanup on Maui. Comparing the ability to clean up the fire areas in Los Angeles — which is located in California, a significantly larger land mass with far more available resources than on Maui, a small island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean — is completely pointless unless one is only interested in scoring cheap political points rather than working toward building a better, safer and more equitable society for all Americans.

Richard Flory, Newport Beach

The writer is the executive director of the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture.

To the editor: Providing resources for disaster recovery is part of the job — and, in this case, an easy public relations gimme for the president. The fire relief doesn’t contest or confront his aversion to considering the welfare of the American people ahead of his own personal grievances and self-aggrandizing objectives.

Joy Rockport, Valley Glen

To the editor: Why were people concerned that Trump wouldn’t help California after the disastrous fires? Why were we “clutching our pearls?” (More likely our crystals.) Because he warned us he wouldn’t help. That’s why. He suggested any aid would be contingent on better behavior. Quid pro — Trump is facile with that. So while I am grateful for the aid that has come from the president, I am also grateful to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who publicly invited Trump to come visit and see for himself the devastation. Our governor looked past all of the many times Trump has denigrated him and our state. Newsom acted the statesman.

Ruth Silveira, Los Angeles

To the editor: The White House should think about giving Jennings some sort of highly visible job in the administration. He’s so darn adept at folding stuff over and making sure that no light shines on certain aspects and details that I think he’d make a really great addition to the staff.

Doug Stokes, Duarte

