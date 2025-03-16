Letters to the Editor: With a population close to California’s, annexing Canada would swing the U.S. left

To the editor: President Trump didn’t think things through regarding the takeover of Canada. With slightly more people than California, Canada would have, by one estimate, 47 Electoral College votes. Bring in liberals with Canada’s national Pharmacare and universal health insurance plans and it would change the United States. So much for swing states. It would move the U.S. to the left and wipe out conservative majorities.

Canada’s government negotiates prescription costs and healthcare fees. It spends a lot less on healthcare and gets much better outcomes overall. The 8% of Americans without healthcare insurance would vote with the Canadians. If the Supreme Court’s makeup changes, abortion could become legal in all U.S. states.

Florida and Arizona, both of whom have big Canadian winter populations, may swing to Canadian views of liberalism. Canadians are less religious than Americans. It would be a reverse takeover of America.

Advertisement

Sheila Morris, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

..

To the editor: To my American friends, I know most of you are amazing and generous people. You didn’t ask for this and I understand that. I hold no ill will towards you, but I must stress, with as much seriousness as I can, the damage Trump has caused.

American products are now being removed from our store shelves, and Canadians are canceling travel to the U.S. We’re not overreacting. We don’t think Trump is just negotiating a deal. We believe our closest neighbor wants to economically destroy us and eliminate our way of life.

Canadians are angry. I hope there is time to repair this. I believe this is the result of one man’s recklessness. Time is running out.

Advertisement

Ivan Bulic, Gabriola Island, British Columbia, Canada

..

To the editor: The Canadian prime minister turned down President Trump’s demand for Canada to become a U.S. state. Did he counter by offering to take the United States in as a Canadian territory or province?

Jim Arden, Valley Village

..

To the editor: In 1972, when jobs in higher education were very scarce, Canada took me in. I had almost completed my doctorate and needed a job. For nine years, I taught at St. Jerome’s University in Waterloo, where I was welcomed with typical Canadian grace and never felt like an “ugly American.”

I did return to the States for family and career reasons, but my memories of our extraordinary northern neighbor are sweet. They gave me my start in higher education for which I will always be grateful. Trump might take account of our enduring friendship with that country in framing his trade policies.

Advertisement

Benjamin J. Hubbard, Huntington Beach

