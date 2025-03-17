Letters to the Editor: K.W. Lee ‘lived to investigate — and expose — injustice throughout society and government’

To the editor: I’ve known two important people in my life. K.W. Lee is one (“K.W. Lee, known as the ‘godfather of Asian American journalism,’ dies,” March 15). Since meeting him in the late 1970s, his larger-than-life presence affected me deeply. He was at the same time a mentor, an associate, a partner and a friend. He dressed the part of those he loved and worked every day to help the afflicted, the downtrodden, victims of all races and colors. He lived to investigate — and expose — injustice throughout society and government. He literally saved a man’s life. In my view, K.W. was the most unknown giant in journalism.

A complex man, the world was his family and he taught so much to so many. And with his boisterous behavior, bawdy language and sense of humor, he was beloved by all. His knowledge of history and culture was unparalleled. I knew both the public K.W. and his private side. I’ll forever miss him.

Steve Chanecka, Sacramento

The writer is co-founder of the Koreatown Weekly.

To the editor: I had never heard of this pioneering Korean American journalist, but I was very impressed with the obituary you wrote about him. At this time in history, when factual journalism itself is being threatened, we need more K.W. Lees!

He was a true advocate for human rights who used journalism for the underdogs, and who, as you wrote, “emphasized and understood other people who didn’t have access to power or means.”

Patty Shenker, Los Angeles

