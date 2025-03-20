Gov. Gavin Newsom should avoid giving far right voices a place on his podcast

To the editor: The reason that the people who have appeared on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast are popular is because they spread hate and fear (“Yes, Newsom’s new podcast is cringe. But is it also smart?” March 18). It is neither brave nor wise to give further voice to these people. I understand why Newsom has done this because he wants to be heard by that crowd.

Hate and fear are easy to sell because people seem to want someone else to blame when things go wrong in their lives. Hate the person who goes to college because you didn’t go. Fear the immigrant because they are responsible for you not succeeding.

It is odd that the people who they seem to worship almost all are college graduates and much of our country is made up of immigrants. We need to stop being a country of grievances and start working together to preserve this great experiment of democracy before it is gone.

Advertisement

Linda Shabsin, Diamond Bar

..

To the editor: In the article about Newsom’s appearance with Steve Bannon, I read once again Bannon’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Does it not occur to those stalwart deniers of President Biden’s victory to question if the Democrats had the maneuvering talents to steal an election in 2020 then why didn’t they put that knowledge to use again in 2024?

Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth