Thank you, masons and volunteers, for rescuing the vintage home tiles in Altadena

Cliff Douglas shows homeowner Valerie Elachi how he is removing her Batchelder and Grueby tiles from her home's ruins.
Professional mason Cliff Douglas, right, shows homeowner Valerie Elachi, left, how he is removing her Batchelder and Grueby tiles to be preserved after her home was destroyed by the Eaton fire.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Thank you, more than words can say, to all of the volunteers and masons who are working to save the tiles from the houses destroyed in the Altadena fire (“The only thing still left.’ Volunteers race to save Altadena’s vintage tiles from the bulldozers,” March 18.) I am moved beyond words. All those tiles most surely would have fell by the wayside in all the destruction. A little bit of beauty and history so worth saving. Thank you, L.A. Times, for that most moving article.

Leah Bishop, Guadalupe

