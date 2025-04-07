Letters to the Editor: Dismissing moderates, L.A. county GOP chief mischaracterizes weekend protesters as ‘radical leftists’

To the editor: Los Angeles County Republican Chair Roxanne Hoge inaccurately described Saturday’s demonstrations as “tantrums” by “radical leftists” with no interest in good governance (“Anti-Trump, Musk protests draw big crowds in L.A. and around the nation,” April 5). Moderates like myself also joined out of concern for just that: good governance. It matters less whether demonstrators show passion for liberal issues like immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. These topics, like border security and freedom of speech, are worthy of debate in a healthy democracy.

The greater national threat is overreach of the executive branch, failure of Congress to exert checks and balances and extreme polarization of our narratives. I would love to join Republicans to promote good governance and protect our foundations but found no opportunity to do so.

Platforms for bipartisan voices are missing. “Radical leftists” may love rainbow flags in excess and sport profane balloons, but at least they exercised their civic duty and created an opportunity for others to do the same. Take note.

Sarah Ashley, Los Angeles

To the editor: I would like to personally thank all of the protesters across the United Sates and in other countries. I am too old, and not in good health, so my protesting days are over, but I applaud those who are still able to fight for the principles of democracy being run over by President Trump and Elon Musk. I feel that Trump is happy to have unelected Musk take over his duties so he is free to play golf and simply sign his name to whatever is put in front of him.

Rita Skinner, Riverside

To the editor: I have been a subscriber for over 60 years and am disappointed and angry over the lack of coverage of the Saturday’s protests on the front page. The resistance to the destruction of our country is far more important than three pages of Kanye West’s school.

Karen K. Ross, Los Angeles