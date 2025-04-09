Letters to the Editor: Potential damage to U.S. forests under Trump administration would take years to undo

To the editor: Numerous political and social commentators have pointed out that it will take years, many years, perhaps decades, to roll back the depredations and damages caused by the Trump administration and its supporters (“Trump administration rolls back forest protections in effort to rev up logging,” April 5). Now comes the destruction and predation on our national forests. How many years will it take new trees to grow, as well as new undergrowth? How many years, decades, will it take for the forests’ animal citizens to recover?

Tim Vivian, Bakersfield

